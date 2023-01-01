$27,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV - Pano Sunroof/Nav/Power Liftgate/Camera
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV - Pano Sunroof/Nav/Power Liftgate/Camera
Location
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5
204-261-1847
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5823
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 66,000 Km, 2.5L, 4 Cyl, AWD, Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Factory Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,
Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)
If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401
Dealer Permit # 4273
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fort Rouge Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fort Rouge Auto Centre
Fort Rouge Auto Centre
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-261-1847