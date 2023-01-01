2018 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Only 66,000 Km, 2.5L, 4 Cyl, AWD, Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Factory Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more, Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included) If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401 Dealer Permit # 4273

66,000 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
AWD SV - Pano Sunroof/Nav/Power Liftgate/Camera

AWD SV - Pano Sunroof/Nav/Power Liftgate/Camera

Fort Rouge Auto Centre

680 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M5

204-261-1847

Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC746784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5823
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 66,000 Km, 2.5L, 4 Cyl, AWD, Auto, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Factory Remote Start, Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, USB, Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Tilt, Cruise, Loaded, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Much more,

Family Owned and Operated Celebrating Over 40 Years of Business, **NO FEES** (tax not included)

If you Prefer to text - 204-297-0401

Dealer Permit # 4273

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior

204-261-1847

