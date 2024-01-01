$21,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,557KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC837697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Glacier White]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24476
- Mileage 148,557 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 141,926 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 11,905 KM $42,500 + tax & lic
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 30,236 KM $53,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2018 Nissan Rogue