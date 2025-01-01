$24,991+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
2018 Nissan Rogue
SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,353 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. This low-mileage gem offers exceptional value for the savvy SUV enthusiast.
Key Highlights:
- One careful owner, accident-free history
- Low mileage at just 34,353 km
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and 60/40 split-folding rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and RearView Monitor
- NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Comfortable cloth seating and dual-zone climate control
Experience the Nissan Rogue SV for yourself. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or explore our online shopping options for a seamless buying process. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect SUV for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed Nissan Rogue!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Powertrain
Security
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490