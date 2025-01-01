Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. This low-mileage gem offers exceptional value for the savvy SUV enthusiast. Key Highlights: - One careful owner, accident-free history - Low mileage at just 34,353 km - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions - Spacious interior with seating for 5 and 60/40 split-folding rear seats - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and RearView Monitor - NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine - Comfortable cloth seating and dual-zone climate control Experience the Nissan Rogue SV for yourself. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or explore our online shopping options for a seamless buying process. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect SUV for your lifestyle. Dont miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed Nissan Rogue! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2018 Nissan Rogue

34,353 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
13064522

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 13064522.753459128?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=14936
  2. 13064522
Contact Seller

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,353KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0JC765573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,353 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD. This low-mileage gem offers exceptional value for the savvy SUV enthusiast.

Key Highlights:
- One careful owner, accident-free history
- Low mileage at just 34,353 km
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in all conditions
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and 60/40 split-folding rear seats
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and RearView Monitor
- NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Comfortable cloth seating and dual-zone climate control

Experience the Nissan Rogue SV for yourself. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Nissan or explore our online shopping options for a seamless buying process. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect SUV for your lifestyle. Don't miss this opportunity to own a reliable, feature-packed Nissan Rogue!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2025 Infiniti QX80 SENSORY Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Infiniti QX80 SENSORY Accident Free 11,970 KM $100,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 19,164 KM $37,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Titan SV Accident Free | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Nissan Titan SV Accident Free | 83,112 KM $39,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Nissan Rogue