There's a lot to like about this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV. Cabin and seat comfort are excellent, as are cargo space and utility. This Rogue's upscale interior materials and design also give the cabin a classy feel. Seventy cubic feet of cargo space makes it one of the roomier and more versatile small SUVs around. Some of the features this 2018 Nissan Rogue SV has includes heated front seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats that also slide and recline, a rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a four-speaker CD player with SiriusXM satellite radio and dual USB inputs. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and automatic emergency braking. Under the hood, this Rogue has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) paired with a Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Sport Mode Shifter that powers the all-wheel drive. At Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering you top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! To learn more about the great features this Rogue has, CALL 204-813-6853 or book online NOW and COME TEST DRIVE IT TODAY AT 300 PEMBINA HWY! We are located near the heart of downtown Winnipeg. Our company motto ''Key to Hassle Free'' stems from our focus to offer a one-stop automotive centre to supply all vehicle needs. We have worked diligently to ensure that this motto could stand behind one fact - no matter what automotive service you might need, you can find it here. This includes our expanded Sales Department of new and used vehicles, Service Centre with a complete Mopar Express Oil Change Station, one of the top-selling, award winning Parts Department among Canadian Chrysler stores, Collision Centre for vehicle repair and full-service Detail Centre. If you're looking for affordable vehicles, we have a wide selection of used Ram trucks, and used Jeeps. Our team can set you up with the vehicle financing you need as well. It is our goal to offer a world class client experience and deliver on our ''Key to Hassle Free'' promise
