2018 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
+ taxes & licensing
*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - LOW KM`S* This well equipped SUV includes Nissan Connect with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Google maps, voice activated Bluetooth, LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, heated seats, remote keyless entry, traction control, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, adjustable Drive mode, LED running lights and taillights, remote USB ports, safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking and much more! Payments start as low as $67 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4497.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5