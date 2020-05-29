Menu
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2018 Nissan Rogue

*APPLE CARPLAY - REAR CAMERA - HEATED SEATS*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  • 44,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5072583
  • Stock #: 781191
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT2JC781191
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ONE OWNER LEASE RETURN FROM NISSAN CANADA - LOW KM`S* This well equipped SUV includes Nissan Connect with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Google maps, voice activated Bluetooth, LCD touchscreen display with rear-view camera, satellite radio, heated seats, remote keyless entry, traction control, power heated mirrors with integrated signal, adjustable Drive mode, LED running lights and taillights, remote USB ports, safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking and much more! Payments start as low as $67 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free at 1-888-717-0838 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $4497.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

