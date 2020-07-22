Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

59,301 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5643120
  • Stock #: F3BKHM
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9JC737447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Stock # F3BKHM
  • Mileage 59,301 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 58,328 KM
$32,987 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,616 KM
$11,997 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 72,832 KM
$21,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory