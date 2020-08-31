Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

107,323 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

107,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5714532
  • Stock #: F379XG
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT7JC723710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Eco/Sport Mode, Backup Camera, USB Ports, Cruise Control, Heated Side Mirrors
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Front
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

