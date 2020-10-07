Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

30,347 KM

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | Fully Featured | Panoramic Moonroof

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | Fully Featured | Panoramic Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

30,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5901366
  • Stock #: F3MENR
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7JC762301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,347 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- NO CHARGE 24MO/32KM Oil Change Plan
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance
- 1 extra oil change
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Audio Aux Input

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

