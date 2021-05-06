2018 Nissan Rogue

Sale $23,871 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 8 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7078315

7078315 Stock #: F3Y94G

F3Y94G VIN: 5N1AT2MV4JC701827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3Y94G

Mileage 38,829 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) 4 Cyl Engine USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.