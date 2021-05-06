2018 Nissan Rogue SL | No Accident | One Owner |

2018 Nissan Rogue SL | No Accident | One Owner |

$26,730 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 5 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7081267

7081267 Stock #: F414YV

F414YV VIN: JN8AT2MV9JW328548

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Reserve

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F414YV

Mileage 29,532 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.