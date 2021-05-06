Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

29,532 KM

Details Description Features

$26,730

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
SL | No Accident | One Owner |

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$26,730

+ taxes & licensing

29,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7081267
  • Stock #: F414YV
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV9JW328548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Reserve
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F414YV
  • Mileage 29,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai


We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

