Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

18,201 KM

Details Description Features

$27,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,493

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV* AWD/Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$27,493

+ taxes & licensing

18,201KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7090576
  • Stock #: 24948
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC766877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24948
  • Mileage 18,201 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Nissan Rogue SV for only $26,493***** * CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, LOW KILOMETERS * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV has AMPLE interior SPACE and it is BEAUTIFUL inside and out! Well equipped with AWESOME features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION and more! Call us today! Sale price $27,493 cash, or JUST $26,493 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2014 Jeep Compass No...
 74,149 KM
$15,997 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 4,023 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EX* He...
 24,474 KM
$17,997 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory