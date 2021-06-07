Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

70,936 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV* AWD/Push Button Start/Reverse Camera/SXM

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV* AWD/Push Button Start/Reverse Camera/SXM

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

70,936KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7182815
  Stock #: 24989
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC782908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24989
  • Mileage 70,936 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******FINANCE the Nissan Rogue SV for only $22,998***** * ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS. WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** This 2018 Nissan Rogue SV has ample interior space and it is beautiful inside and out! Well equipped with awesome features such as ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START, SATELLITE RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF and more! Call us today! Sale price $23,998 cash, or JUST $22,998 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Rear Window Wiper
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

