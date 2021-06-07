2018 Nissan Rogue

$23,998 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 9 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7182815

7182815 Stock #: 24989

24989 VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC782908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24989

Mileage 70,936 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.