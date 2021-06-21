2018 Nissan Rogue

$20,951 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 3 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7502757

7502757 Stock #: F45764

F45764 VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC764672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 109,346 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

