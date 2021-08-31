Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

33,907 KM

Details Description Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Apple CarPlay, Back up camera, Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

33,907KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7756419
  • Stock #: F4795Y
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4JC748385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,907 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2018 Nissan Rogue SV Apple CarPlay, Back up camera, Heated seats 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWD Magnetic Black

ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Gasoline Fuel System
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

