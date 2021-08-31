2018 Nissan Rogue

Sale $24,991 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 9 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7756419

7756419 Stock #: F4795Y

F4795Y VIN: 5N1AT2MT4JC748385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,907 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Gasoline Fuel System 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.