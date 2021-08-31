2018 Nissan Rogue

Sale $31,991 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 2 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7756425

7756425 Stock #: F47KU7

F47KU7 VIN: JN8AT2MV3JW320476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 47,231 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices 7" colour display w/multi-touch Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messa

