Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Rogue

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953705
  • Stock #: WC22132
  • VIN: JN8AT2MVXJW326002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # WC22132
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL...CONTACT US TODAY FOR DETAILS! DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Nissan Rogue SL
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 72,000 KM
$27,980 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 151,000 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory