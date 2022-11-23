2018 Nissan Rogue

Sale $26,991 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 1 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9407152

9407152 Stock #: F4VHJD

F4VHJD VIN: 5N1AT2MV2JC836644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 66,172 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Mechanical All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Headlights-Automatic Audio-Satellite Radio Air Bag-Frontal-Driver Air Conditioning-Front Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Mirror(s)-Heated Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Transmission-Dual Shift Mode Wipers-Intermittent Audio-MP3 Player Seat Trim-Cloth Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Clock and Steering Wheel Controls RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD Transmission-CVT

