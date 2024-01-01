Menu
BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS,5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

2018 Nissan Sentra

140,516 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

11962860

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,516KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP1JY303415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,516 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, BUCKET SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS,5 PASSENGER, AM/FM/CD, REAR DEFOGGER, ABS, POWER LOCKS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 Nissan Sentra