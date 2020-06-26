Menu
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV FWD | Heated Seats | Power Sunroof

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV FWD | Heated Seats | Power Sunroof

Location

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,184KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5259482
  • Stock #: 73821
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1JY290603
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Clean Carfax, Very Nice Equipped Compact Sedan Available at One Very Low Price! 49,184 KM's, 1.8L I-4 Engine, Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission (CVT)!*KEY FEATURES:*Heated Seats,Power Sunroof,Color Screen Radio,Dual Zone Climate Controls,Eco & Sport Modes,Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connectivity,Sirius XM Radio (Free for 3 Months on us),Proximity Lock w/Push Button Ignition,16" Aluminium Wheels,Gun Metallic Exterior Paint,Charcoal Cloth Interior.*SAFETY/ADD-ONS:*Back Up Camera.The McNaught difference, what is it? Firstly, we put all of our eligible inventory through our 150+ GM Certified inspection to make sure that you can be confident knowing your vehicle comes with a 5,000 km or 90 day (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Warranty! Your vehicle also includes a Professional Detail, a Full Tank of Gas upon delivery free of charge, Nitrogen Filled Tires, a Wheel Alignment as well as 2 Free Oil Changes! Each vehicle also comes with a Free CarFax Report available on our website! We have an amazing staff and an incredible selection of new and used inventory so come on down to McNaught today and you can see for yourself OUR difference! If you have any questions don't hesitate to contact us at www.mcnaught.com. We are located at 1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg MB. The advertised price does not include taxes.Visit us Today at Suite 1000-1717 Waverley Street!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

