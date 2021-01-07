2018 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.