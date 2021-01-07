Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Sentra

27,305 KM

Details Description Features

$16,692

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,692

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Midnight Edition Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Accident Free

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Midnight Edition Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6614660
  2. 6614660
  3. 6614660
  4. 6614660
  5. 6614660
  6. 6614660
  7. 6614660
  8. 6614660
  9. 6614660
  10. 6614660
  11. 6614660
  12. 6614660
  13. 6614660
  14. 6614660
  15. 6614660
  16. 6614660
  17. 6614660
  18. 6614660
  19. 6614660
  20. 6614660
  21. 6614660
  22. 6614660
  23. 6614660
  24. 6614660
  25. 6614660
  26. 6614660
  27. 6614660
  28. 6614660
Contact Seller
Sale

$16,692

+ taxes & licensing

27,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6614660
  • Stock #: F3U5BE
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4JY304008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U5BE
  • Mileage 27,305 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 24023 kilometers below market average!

2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD

Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers & SiriusXM, Automatic dual temperature control, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & powered door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
Odometer is 24023 kilometers below market average!

2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD

Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers & SiriusXM, Automatic dual temperature control, Brake assist, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & powered door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescopic steering wheel.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Bluetooth
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2011 Toyota Venza 4d...
 127,456 KM
$14,393 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 83,763 KM
$8,893 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti Q50 Pr...
 89,142 KM
$19,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory