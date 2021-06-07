Menu
2018 Nissan Sentra

37,370 KM

Details Description Features

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Technology Package, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated seats

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Technology Package, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

37,370KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7243574
  • Stock #: F3YYD7
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0JY326751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,370 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Nissan Vehicles will receive:
- 1 Complimentary Oil Change
- 12 Month/20,000 KMS Power Train warranty extension
- Preferred Nissan Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Nissan Protection Plus

Nissan Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first defense theft armour with $5000 warranty protection
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

