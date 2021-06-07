2018 Nissan Sentra

Sale $16,991 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 3 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7243574

7243574 Stock #: F3YYD7

F3YYD7 VIN: 3N1AB7AP0JY326751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 37,370 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Safety Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

