2018 Nissan Sentra

121,465 KM

Details Description Features

$17,992

+ tax & licensing
$17,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Bluetooth, Dual climate control, Heated seats

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV Bluetooth, Dual climate control, Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$17,992

+ taxes & licensing

121,465KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8275044
  • Stock #: F4CPVN
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7JY274843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4CPVN
  • Mileage 121,465 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Sentra 1.8 SV Bluetooth, Dual climate control, Heated seats 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWD Super Black

CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers & SiriusXM, Automatic Dual temperature control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.52 AXLE RATIO
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-XXXX

204-261-3490

