2018 Nissan Sentra

55,303 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Nissan Sentra

2018 Nissan Sentra

S* Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/AC/AT

2018 Nissan Sentra

S* Bluetooth/Reverse Camera/AC/AT

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

55,303KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8443791
  Stock #: 25468
  VIN: 3N1AB7APXJY325512

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 55,303 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS EFFICIENT, ECONOMICAL and RELIABLE come and see the 2018 Nissan Sentra S. Nicely equipped with REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, air conditioning, automatic transmission, power locks, power windows and more! Call us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo

