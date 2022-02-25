2018 Nissan Sentra

$20,988 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 3 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8443791

8443791 Stock #: 25468

25468 VIN: 3N1AB7APXJY325512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,303 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.