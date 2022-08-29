2018 Nissan Sentra

Sale $21,991 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 4 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9112807

9112807 Stock #: F4T5CD

F4T5CD VIN: 3N1AB7AP1JY202147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 82,472 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.