2018 Nissan Sentra

81,141 KM

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV Sunroof | Backup Cam | Bluetooth | Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

81,141KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9245074
  • Stock #: F4NBMU
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5JY268944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4NBMU
  • Mileage 81,141 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 14680 kilometers below market average!
Key Features

- Backup Camera
- Sunroof
- Bluetooth
- Heated Front Seats
- 6 Speakers
- Automatic Dual temperature control
- Fully automatic headlights

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Power Locks
MP3 Player
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Window grid antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P205/55R16 AS
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Headlights-Automatic
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Audio Controls
Steering-Power
Tire-Temporary Spare
Seat Trim-Cloth
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

