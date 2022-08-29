2018 Nissan Sentra

Sale $20,991 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 1 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245074

9245074 Stock #: F4NBMU

F4NBMU VIN: 3N1AB7AP5JY268944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4NBMU

Mileage 81,141 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 49-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Window grid antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P205/55R16 AS Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Headlights-Automatic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Audio-AM/FM Stereo Audio-Aux Input Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Audio Controls Steering-Power Tire-Temporary Spare Seat Trim-Cloth Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.