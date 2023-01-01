2018 Nissan Titan

Sale $28,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 4 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10331292

10331292 Stock #: F57K4M

F57K4M VIN: 1N6AA1EJ1JN522324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F57K4M

Mileage 168,425 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 2.937 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs) Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8 Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.