2018 Nissan Titan

168,425 KM

Details

$28,992

+ tax & licensing
$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

SV 4wd | 6 Passenger | Remote Start | Tonneau Cover

2018 Nissan Titan

SV 4wd | 6 Passenger | Remote Start | Tonneau Cover

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$28,992

+ taxes & licensing

168,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10331292
  • Stock #: F57K4M
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ1JN522324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F57K4M
  • Mileage 168,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

