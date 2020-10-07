Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Titan

32,689 KM

Details Description Features

$41,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$41,977

+ taxes & licensing

32,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5998086
  • Stock #: F3N9YA
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E51JN524898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3N9YA
  • Mileage 32,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Power Locks
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Bluetooth
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 56,545 KM
$28,977 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 45,524 KM
$14,733 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 28,918 KM
$17,555 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory