2018 Nissan Titan

63,874 KM

$41,623

+ tax & licensing
$41,623

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

SV Crew Cab | 5.6L V8 | 4WD

2018 Nissan Titan

SV Crew Cab | 5.6L V8 | 4WD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$41,623

+ taxes & licensing

63,874KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386881
  • Stock #: F42UNK
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ8JN535555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F42UNK
  • Mileage 63,874 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Titan SV SV Crew Cab | 5.6L V8 | 4WD 5.6L V8 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Black

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, 4WD, 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Heated door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Power Steering
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input

