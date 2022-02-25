2018 Nissan Titan

$44,952 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 5 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8287347

Stock #: F4ED85

VIN: 1N6AA1E57JN518331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 33,501 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 2.937 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs) 2 Skid Plates Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8 1378# Maximum Payload Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Sliding Rear Window side steps DEEP TINTED GLASS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Black grille w/body-colour surround LED brakelights Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: P275/60R20 AS Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum-Alloy Interior Security System Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Captain's Seats -inc: centre console, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and power lumbar support Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Safety Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

