2018 Nissan Titan

33,501 KM

Details

$44,952

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

SV Midnight Edition 4WD | Crew Cab | 5.6L V8

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

33,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8287347
  • Stock #: F4ED85
  • VIN: 1N6AA1E57JN518331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,501 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Titan SV Midnight Edition 4D Crew Cab 4WD 5.6L V8 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic

Power Sliding Rear Window, Navigation System, 4WD, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Telescoping steering wheel.

Odometer is 35136 kilometers below market average!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
2 Skid Plates
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8
1378# Maximum Payload
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Sliding Rear Window
side steps
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Spray-in Bed Liner
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: P275/60R20 AS
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum-Alloy
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Captain's Seats -inc: centre console, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and power lumbar support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

