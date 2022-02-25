2018 Nissan Titan

- Listing ID: 8287347
-
Exterior Colour
Glacier White
-
Interior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Mileage
33,501 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum-Alloy
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Captain's Seats -inc: centre console, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat and power lumbar support
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
