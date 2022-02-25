2018 Nissan Titan

Sale $44,991 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 0 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

VIN: 1N6AA1E50JN516744

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 80,093 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 2.937 Axle Ratio Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Battery w/Run Down Protection 200 Amp Alternator Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs) 1323# Maximum Payload Bilstein Brand Name Shock Absorbers 4 Skid Plates Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8 Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Spray-in Bed Liner Black grille w/body-colour surround LED brakelights Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Retractable Rear Step Grey Wheel Well Trim Grey Rear Step Bumper Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 18" x 8" Dark Finished Aluminum-Alloy Tires: P275/70R18 AT Grey Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Safety Traction Control Brake Assist Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 350w Regular Amplifier Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Split Front Bench Seats 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Gasoline Fuel System

