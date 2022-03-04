$48,491+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,491
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Nissan
204-261-3490
2018 Nissan Titan
2018 Nissan Titan
Platinum Reserve Leather | Nav | Heated Seats | Remote Start
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Sale
$48,491
+ taxes & licensing
60,821KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8595704
- Stock #: F4HNE7
- VIN: 1N6AA1E56JN516831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F4HNE7
- Mileage 60,821 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
1323# Maximum Payload
2 Skid Plates
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Illuminated running boards
Spray-in Bed Liner
LED brakelights
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: P275/60R20 AS
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Coloured Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 20" x 8" Dark Chrome Clad Aluminum-Alloy
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Integrated Storage and Retractable Rear Step
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Climate Controlled Front Captain's Seats -inc: Air-conditioned (heated and cooled), centre console, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, power lumbar support and memory system and 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Daytime Running Lights
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
350w Regular Amplifier
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Audio Aux Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8