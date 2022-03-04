2018 Nissan Titan

Cruise Control

tilt steering

Compass

Trip Computer

PERIMETER ALARM

Engine Immobilizer

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Valet Function

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel

Passenger Seat

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Climate Controlled Front Captain's Seats -inc: Air-conditioned (heated and cooled), centre console, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, power lumbar support and memory system and 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat

Leather Gear Shifter Material

Analog Appearance

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets