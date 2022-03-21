Menu
2018 Nissan Titan

57,380 KM

Details Description Features

$37,992

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

SV 4WD | 6 Seater | Bluetooth | Back up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

57,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8948314
  • Stock #: F4E5HR
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ7JN524692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 38934 kilometers below market average!

2018 Nissan Titan SV 5.6L V8 DOHC 7-Speed Automatic 4WD Magnetic Black
Key Features

- 4WD
- Bluetooth
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Hill Start Assist
- Rearview Hitch Alignment Camera
- 11 Speaker AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
- Heated & Powered door mirrors
- Tilt-Adjustable steering wheel
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Clock
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7,300 lbs)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Locks
tinted windows
Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Rear bench seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
VINYL TRIM
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

