2018 Nissan Versa

204-831-5005
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This sporty hatchback includes heated seats, LCD touchscreen display with satellite radio and rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, alloy wheels, steering wheel controls, remote keyless entry, cruise control, traction control, remote USB ports and much more! Loads of interior room along with outstanding fuel economy! Payments start as low as $47 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3149.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
