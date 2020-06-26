Menu
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - SATELLITE RADIO*

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV *HEATED SEATS - REAR CAMERA - SATELLITE RADIO*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5263325
  • Stock #: 366050
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9JL366050
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This sporty hatchback includes heated seats, LCD touchscreen display with satellite radio and rear-view camera, voice activated Bluetooth, alloy wheels, steering wheel controls, remote keyless entry, cruise control, traction control, remote USB ports and much more! Loads of interior room along with outstanding fuel economy! Payments start as low as $47 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 84 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $3149.46 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Audio Voice Control

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

