2018 Nissan Versa

Sale $14,999 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 2 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7297565

7297565 Stock #: F43HF9

F43HF9 VIN: 3N1CE2CPXJL371564

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43HF9

Mileage 67,264 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.