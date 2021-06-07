Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

67,264 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Note SR | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | 360 Camera | Rearview Camera |

Note SR | Locally Owned & Serviced | Navigation | 360 Camera | Rearview Camera |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

67,264KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7297565
  • Stock #: F43HF9
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CPXJL371564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F43HF9
  • Mileage 67,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Two sets of tires! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Navigation System
360 Around View Camera
2 Sets of Tires
Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

