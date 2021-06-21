2018 Porsche Macan

$67,982 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7497795

7497795 Stock #: F44X98

F44X98 VIN: WP1AG2A53JLB63486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 45,027 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Power Options Power Steering Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

