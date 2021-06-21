Menu
2018 Porsche Macan

45,027 KM

$67,982

+ tax & licensing
$67,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2018 Porsche Macan

GTS New Rear Tires! Local!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$67,982

+ taxes & licensing

45,027KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7497795
  Stock #: F44X98
  VIN: WP1AG2A53JLB63486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-897-6464. Open 24/7 at winnipegmini.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
rear window defogger
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Wheel Locks
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

