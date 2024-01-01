Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4WD, 64 BOX, HEATED SEATS- DRIVER&PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL</p><p></p><p>Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!</p><p>We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,<br>at auto excell, the price is the price.</p><p>Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!</p>

2018 RAM 1500

136,427 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 11511291
  2. 11511291
  3. 11511291
  4. 11511291
  5. 11511291
  6. 11511291
  7. 11511291
  8. 11511291
  9. 11511291
  10. 11511291
  11. 11511291
  12. 11511291
  13. 11511291
  14. 11511291
  15. 11511291
  16. 11511291
  17. 11511291
  18. 11511291
  19. 11511291
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,427KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT7JS168355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8355
  • Mileage 136,427 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 6'4" BOX, HEATED SEATS- DRIVER&PASSENGER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LIGHTS, POWER STEERING, 5 PASSENGER, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ABS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, RUNNING BOARDS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204 888 4070 or visit us at 1399 dugald rd. winnipeg, mb!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! all of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. we can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! we dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. no trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at auto excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204 888 4070 with inquiries!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Excell

Used 2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 110,980 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Focus SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Ford Focus SE 57,171 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 GL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Hyundai Veloster 2.0 GL 71,898 KM $17,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500