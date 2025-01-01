Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><br /><br /></span></strong></pre><p data-start=128 data-end=271>🔥 <strong data-start=131 data-end=179>2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman – 5.7L HEMI POWER!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=182 data-end=185 /><br />📍 <strong data-start=188 data-end=228>Now Available at Platinum Auto Sales</strong><br data-start=228 data-end=231 /><br /><strong data-start=231 data-end=271>Stock #1626T | Fresh Manitoba Safety</strong></p><p data-start=273 data-end=456>This <strong data-start=278 data-end=291>one-owner</strong> RAM 1500 Outdoorsman has been <strong data-start=322 data-end=351>extremely well maintained</strong> and it shows — inside and out! 💪 Built tough, rides smooth, and looks sharp with its blacked-out style.</p><p data-start=458 data-end=775>✅ <strong data-start=460 data-end=505>5.7L HEMI V8 – Proven Power & Reliability</strong><br data-start=505 data-end=508 /><br />✅ <strong data-start=510 data-end=548>Rear Air Lift Bags with Controller</strong> – Ready for towing or hauling<br data-start=578 data-end=581 /><br />✅ <strong data-start=583 data-end=610>Hard Fold Tonneau Cover</strong><br data-start=610 data-end=613 /><br />✅ <strong data-start=615 data-end=653>Dual Exhaust – Great Sound & Style</strong><br data-start=653 data-end=656 /><br />✅ <strong data-start=658 data-end=703>Blackout Wheels with Tires in Great Shape</strong><br data-start=703 data-end=706 /><br />✅ <strong data-start=708 data-end=748>All Manifolds Done – No Engine Noise</strong><br data-start=748 data-end=751 /><br />✅ <strong data-start=753 data-end=775>Clean Inside & Out</strong></p><p data-start=777 data-end=915>This truck is <strong data-start=791 data-end=816>ready to work or play</strong> — just hop in and go.<br data-start=838 data-end=841 /><br />Don’t miss this well-cared-for Outdoorsman with all the right extras! 👊</p><p data-start=917 data-end=1017>📍 Visit <strong data-start=926 data-end=949>Platinum Auto Sales</strong> – Winnipeg, MB<br data-start=964 data-end=967 /><br />🚗 Come see why we’re your <strong data-start=994 data-end=1017>truck headquarters!</strong></p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><br />DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br /><br /><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2018 RAM 1500

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle
13110740

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

  1. 1761410197
  2. 1761410197
  3. 1761410197
  4. 1761410197
  5. 1761410197
  6. 1761410197
  7. 1761410197
  8. 1761410197
  9. 1761410197
  10. 1761410197
  11. 1761410197
  12. 1761410197
  13. 1761410197
  14. 1761410197
  15. 1761410197
  16. 1761410197
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT5JS142055

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1626T
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description



🔥 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman – 5.7L HEMI POWER! 🔥

📍 Now Available at Platinum Auto Sales

Stock #1626T | Fresh Manitoba Safety

This one-owner RAM 1500 Outdoorsman has been extremely well maintained and it shows — inside and out! 💪 Built tough, rides smooth, and looks sharp with its blacked-out style.

✅ 5.7L HEMI V8 – Proven Power & Reliability

✅ Rear Air Lift Bags with Controller – Ready for towing or hauling

✅ Hard Fold Tonneau Cover

✅ Dual Exhaust – Great Sound & Style

✅ Blackout Wheels with Tires in Great Shape

✅ All Manifolds Done – No Engine Noise

✅ Clean Inside & Out

This truck is ready to work or play — just hop in and go.

Don’t miss this well-cared-for Outdoorsman with all the right extras! 👊

📍 Visit Platinum Auto Sales – Winnipeg, MB

🚗 Come see why we’re your truck headquarters!


DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 396,558 KM $27,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 RAM 3500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 222,232 KM $47,899 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW Platinum - 6.7L POWERSTROKE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW Platinum - 6.7L POWERSTROKE 351,785 KM $34,399 + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2018 RAM 1500