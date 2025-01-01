$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1626T
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
🔥 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman – 5.7L HEMI POWER! 🔥
📍 Now Available at Platinum Auto Sales
Stock #1626T | Fresh Manitoba Safety
This one-owner RAM 1500 Outdoorsman has been extremely well maintained and it shows — inside and out! 💪 Built tough, rides smooth, and looks sharp with its blacked-out style.
✅ 5.7L HEMI V8 – Proven Power & Reliability
✅ Rear Air Lift Bags with Controller – Ready for towing or hauling
✅ Hard Fold Tonneau Cover
✅ Dual Exhaust – Great Sound & Style
✅ Blackout Wheels with Tires in Great Shape
✅ All Manifolds Done – No Engine Noise
✅ Clean Inside & Out
This truck is ready to work or play — just hop in and go.
Don’t miss this well-cared-for Outdoorsman with all the right extras! 👊
📍 Visit Platinum Auto Sales – Winnipeg, MB
🚗 Come see why we’re your truck headquarters!
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPIC GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-688-1001