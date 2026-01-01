$25,888+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Auto Excell
1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3
204-888-4070
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
115,786KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT0JS323019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,786 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ABS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SATELLITE RADIO, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AM/FM RADIO, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
