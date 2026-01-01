Menu
NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ABS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SATELLITE RADIO, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AM/FM RADIO, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c, at Auto Excell, the price is the price.

Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

2018 RAM 1500

115,786 KM

Details Description

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

13499499

2018 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,786KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT0JS323019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,786 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, HD RADIO, HEATED SEATS, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ABS, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, SATELLITE RADIO, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVER POWER SEAT, AM/FM RADIO, CLOTH SEATS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS.

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204-888-4070 or visit us at 302 Archibald St. Winnipeg, MB!!!We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come fully certified, and every vehicle comes with a full vehicle history. Price indicated on this advertisement is plus/additional if any, applicable fees and taxes. We can provide quick and easy on-site financing for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down o.a.c,
at Auto Excell, the price is the price.Shop 24 hours a day at autoexcell . ca or call 204-888-4070 with inquiries!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

$25,888

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2018 RAM 1500