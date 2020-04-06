Menu
2018 RAM 1500

ST *No Accidents, Always Owned In MB!*

2018 RAM 1500

ST *No Accidents, Always Owned In MB!*

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,264KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4860240
  • Stock #: 18R168293
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXJG168293
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Accident free, always owned in Manitoba! Are you ready to work? Take home this work horse for less than you'd expect!* Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference - contact us today or visit us in the Waverley Auto Mall. Live chat with our sales team is also available on our website! Available no payments for 90 days (O.A.C.) with no money down, contact us for details! Save time and apply for financing on-line at www.winnipegkia.com! Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • A/T
  • Conventional Spare Tire

