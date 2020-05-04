Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Quad Cab ONLY 8,859 KMS ! HEMI !

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

SLT 4x4 Quad Cab ONLY 8,859 KMS ! HEMI !

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

  1. 4960110
  2. 4960110
  3. 4960110
  4. 4960110
  5. 4960110
  6. 4960110
  7. 4960110
  8. 4960110
  9. 4960110
  10. 4960110
  11. 4960110
  12. 4960110
Contact Seller

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,859KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4960110
  • Stock #: 24403
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4JS347186
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*Local Manitoba Vehicle, Accident-Free! 4x4, Hemi, Bluetooth, Quad Seating!* *New RAM MSRP $53,390, Our Price ONLY $27,997 !* Save big from new in this good looking black RAM 1500 SLT. Great options include 4x4, 5.7 V/8, Bluetooth, backup camera, 8 speed automatic transmission, power windows and door locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and tons more! (Tons of RAM factory warranty remaining!) Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 19,949 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 2500...
 110,000 KM
$49,950 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee S...
 9,461 KM
$20,993 + tax & lic
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215

Send A Message