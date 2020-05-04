Menu
2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Quad Cab * HEMI/CHROME 20s (Incoming)

2018 RAM 1500

Express 4x4 Quad Cab * HEMI/CHROME 20s (Incoming)

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$27,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,281KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4960116
  • Stock #: 24408
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT1JS301977
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Check out this exceptional value priced Hemi quad cab 4X4 well equipped with 20 inch chrome clad alloys, touch screen, bluetooth, back-up camera plus much more. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo

