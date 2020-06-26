Menu
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

ST

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,159KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5258837
  • Stock #: T20128A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3JG118397
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Trim
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Tip Start
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Fixed rear window
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Vinyl rear seat
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Storage Tray
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Red Pearl
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
  • Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
  • Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats
  • Wheel Centre Hub
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering (DISC) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
  • SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

