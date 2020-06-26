- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Goodyear Brand Tires
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
- Split Bench Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Trim
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Tip Start
- 3.55 Axle Ratio
- Electronically Controlled Throttle
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Fixed rear window
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Rear centre armrest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Vinyl rear seat
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Storage Tray
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Black rear step bumper
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Rear cupholder
- Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
- Conventional Spare Tire
- TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Red Pearl
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
- Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
- Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
- Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
- GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
- CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats
- Wheel Centre Hub
- DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.
- RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering (DISC) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
- SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper
