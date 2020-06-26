Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels

Goodyear Brand Tires

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Tip Start

3.55 Axle Ratio

Electronically Controlled Throttle

160 Amp Alternator

Fixed rear window

HD shock absorbers

Black door handles

Rear centre armrest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Vinyl rear seat

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Storage Tray

Black Exterior Mirrors

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Electronic Transfer Case

Black rear step bumper

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

Manual tilt steering column

Rear cupholder

Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum

Conventional Spare Tire

TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Seats w/Vinyl Back Material

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Red Pearl

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System

Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering

Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer

Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)

CARPET FLOOR COVERING -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats

Wheel Centre Hub

DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.

RADIO: UCONNECT 3.0 -inc: Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering (DISC) Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry

SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group Popular Equipment Group Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC) Bright Grille Bright Front Bumper

