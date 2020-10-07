Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

99,783 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie | No Accidents | Remote Start | 1st & 2nd Row Htd. Seats |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie | No Accidents | Remote Start | 1st & 2nd Row Htd. Seats |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5941710
  • Stock #: 20163A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,783 KM

Vehicle Description

*Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Vented Front Seats, 4-Corner Air Suspension, Park Assist System, 8.4" Touchscreen W/ Uconnect, 10 Way Driver Memory Seat, Leather Seats, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Adjustable Pedals W/ Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Spray-In Bedliner, Class Iv Hitch Receiver, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, A/C W/ Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Locking Tailgate, Security Alarm, Remote Start, Sunroof, Front & Second Row Heated Seats, And More!This Ram 1500 Has A Strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 Engine Powering This Automatic Transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (Dfk), Tires: P275/60r20 Bsw All-Season (Std), Spray-In Bedliner.*Packages That Make Driving The Ram 1500 Laramie An Experience*Red Pearl, Quick Order Package 26h Laramie -Inc: Engine: 5.7l Hemi Vvt V8 W/Fuelsaver Mds, Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (Dfk), Power Sunroof, Monotone Paint Application, Led Bed Lighting, Gvwr: 3,129 Kgs (6,900 Lbs), Engine: 5.7l Hemi Vvt V8 W/Fuelsaver Mds, Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Class Iv Hitch Receiver, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Bright Bodyside Moulding, Black, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats -Inc: Bucket Seats, Second-Row Heated Seats, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, 4-Corner Air Suspension, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio.*Stop By Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Red Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Smart Device Integration
Class IV Hitch Receiver
LED BED LIGHTING
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Second-Row Heated Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 106,800 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 78,993 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Taurus Lim...
 42,849 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

Call Dealer

204-500-XXXX

(click to show)

204-500-1389

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory