204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
*Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Vented Front Seats, 4-Corner Air Suspension, Park Assist System, 8.4" Touchscreen W/ Uconnect, 10 Way Driver Memory Seat, Leather Seats, Pickup Box Lighting, Power Adjustable Pedals W/ Memory, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Spray-In Bedliner, Class Iv Hitch Receiver, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, A/C W/ Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Locking Tailgate, Security Alarm, Remote Start, Sunroof, Front & Second Row Heated Seats, And More!This Ram 1500 Has A Strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 Engine Powering This Automatic Transmission. Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (Dfk), Tires: P275/60r20 Bsw All-Season (Std), Spray-In Bedliner.*Packages That Make Driving The Ram 1500 Laramie An Experience*Red Pearl, Quick Order Package 26h Laramie -Inc: Engine: 5.7l Hemi Vvt V8 W/Fuelsaver Mds, Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic (Dfk), Power Sunroof, Monotone Paint Application, Led Bed Lighting, Gvwr: 3,129 Kgs (6,900 Lbs), Engine: 5.7l Hemi Vvt V8 W/Fuelsaver Mds, Electronic Trailer Brake Controller, Class Iv Hitch Receiver, Bright Tubular Side Steps, Bright Bodyside Moulding, Black, Leather-Faced Front Vented Bucket Seats -Inc: Bucket Seats, Second-Row Heated Seats, Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console, Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats, 4-Corner Air Suspension, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio.*Stop By Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
