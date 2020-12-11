REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Class IV Hitch Receiver
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access
BLACK W/HYDRO BLUE DELUXE CLOTH FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Humidity Sensor Black 4x4 Badge Power Adjustable Pedals Sport Performance Hood Black Ram 1500 Badge A/C w/Dual-Zone Automat...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.