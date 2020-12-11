Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Monotone Paint Application Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Sport Performance Hood 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Hydro Blue Pearl 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Smart Device Integration REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm Class IV Hitch Receiver COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) Electronic Trailer Brake Controller MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD) SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Requires Subscription WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access BLACK W/HYDRO BLUE DELUXE CLOTH FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Humidity Sensor Black 4x4 Badge Power Adjustable Pedals Sport Performance Hood Black Ram 1500 Badge A/C w/Dual-Zone Automat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.