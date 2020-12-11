Menu
2018 RAM 1500

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

204-786-3811

SPORT

Location

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-786-3811

74,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6332690
  Stock #: 212881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Hydro Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Monotone Paint Application
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Spray-in bedliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Hydro Blue Pearl
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Smart Device Integration
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Class IV Hitch Receiver
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Black Exterior Badging Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Ram 1500 Badge
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access
BLACK W/HYDRO BLUE DELUXE CLOTH FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Comfort Group Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
HYDRO BLUE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Sport Performance Hood Decal Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Humidity Sensor Black 4x4 Badge Power Adjustable Pedals Sport Performance Hood Black Ram 1500 Badge A/C w/Dual-Zone Automat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC

1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

