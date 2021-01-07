Menu
2018 RAM 1500

60,852 KM

Details Description Features

$41,895

+ tax & licensing
$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 6542518
$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

60,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542518
  • Stock #: F3U37T
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2JS177561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U37T
  • Mileage 60,852 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Four Wheel Drive
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

