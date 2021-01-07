Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

