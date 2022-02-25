Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

43,344 KM

Details Description Features

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Sport, CLEAN CARFAX, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, APPLE CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Sport, CLEAN CARFAX, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

43,344KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8433777
  • Stock #: 276191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,344 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax. * Local One Owner. * Four Wheel Drive. * Navigation. * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto. * Keyless Entry. * Push to Start. * Power Sunroof. * Backup Camera. * Rear Parking Sensors. * Heated Front Seats. * Cooled Front Seats. * Leather Seats. * Power Front Seats. * Dual Zone Climate Control. * Multi-function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel. * Premium Alpine Sound System with Subwoofer. * Touchscreen Radio. * Bluetooth. * AM / FM / Satellite Radio. * USB Input. * Auxiliary Input. * Heated Mirrors. * Power Folding Mirrors. * Power Locking Tailgate. * Power Sliding Rear Window. * Power Adjustable Foot Pedals. * Sport Performance Hood. * Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror. * Rain Sensing Wipers. * Anti-spin Differential Rear Axle. * Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips. * Class IV Hitch Receiver. * Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. * Rear Window Defrost. * Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Park-Sense rear park assist system
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint Application
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Maximum Steel Metallic
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St James Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Golf R
 27,089 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX, CL...
 33,153 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tigu...
 124,538 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

Call Dealer

204-788-XXXX

(click to show)

204-788-1100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory