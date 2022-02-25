$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 7 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 60,727 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Spray-in bedliner Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Bluetooth Connection 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift (STD) GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD) Requires Subscription COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright Exterior Mirror... ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP... BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Ram 1500 Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror Power Fol...

