McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
204-786-3811
204-786-3811
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Big Horn
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-786-3811
60,727KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8438832
- Stock #: 92562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,727 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Spray-in bedliner
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Bluetooth Connection
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift (STD)
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright Exterior Mirror...
ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Winter Front Grille Cover 2...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP...
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black 4x4 Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Black Ram 1500 Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Painted Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror Power Fol...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
McNaught Cadillac Buick GMC
1717 Waverley St Unit 1000, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9