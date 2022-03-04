$44,997 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 7 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8462367

8462367 Stock #: 25474

25474 VIN: 1C6RR7TT9JS323021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 25474

Mileage 17,738 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.