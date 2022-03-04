Menu
2018 RAM 1500

17,738 KM

$44,997

+ tax & licensing
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Outdoorsman* 4x4/Crew/Navigation/Remote Starter

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

17,738KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8462367
  • Stock #: 25474
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT9JS323021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25474
  • Mileage 17,738 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NEW RAM MSRP* $59,475 * NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, Only 17,738 km * 4x4, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, CREW, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BED LINER Huge Savings from new in this ''MULTI-PURPOSE'' 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman Crew. Well equipped with options such as 4x4, REVERSE CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, CREW, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BED LINER and more. See us today. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

1-866-715-3215
