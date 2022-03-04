Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

99,000 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 8480049
  2. 8480049
  3. 8480049
  4. 8480049
  5. 8480049
  6. 8480049
  7. 8480049
  8. 8480049
  9. 8480049
  10. 8480049
  11. 8480049
  12. 8480049
  13. 8480049
  14. 8480049
  15. 8480049
  16. 8480049
  17. 8480049
  18. 8480049
  19. 8480049
  20. 8480049
  21. 8480049
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8480049
  • Stock #: 8392
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4JG118392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION, 4WD, AIRBAG, MP3 INPUT JACK, 6 PASSENGER, AM/FM, POWER LOCKS, ABS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, HARD TOP, HEATED MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive 204.888.4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg, MB!!!
___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We don't hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C,
at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE
___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at AUTOEXCELL.CA or CALL 204.888.4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 74,847 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 123,255 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE
 106,427 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory