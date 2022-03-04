Sale $33,977 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 4 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8503697

8503697 Stock #: F4H6WT

F4H6WT VIN: 1C6RR7LM0JS346535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4H6WT

Mileage 196,402 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust HD front shock absorbers Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Class IV Hitch Receiver Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Body Colour Fender Flares Step Bumper DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Auto On/Off Headlamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Rear Power Sliding Window Black Exterior Mirrors Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Floor mats Mini Overhead Console glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

