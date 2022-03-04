Menu
2018 RAM 1500

196,402 KM

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4WD | 3.0L Diesel | Crew Cab

2018 RAM 1500

Outdoorsman 4WD | 3.0L Diesel | Crew Cab

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

196,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8503697
  • Stock #: F4H6WT
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM0JS346535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4H6WT
  • Mileage 196,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 8-Speed Automatic 4WD Bright White Clearcoat

Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Front Heated Seats, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear Power Sliding Window, Rear Step Bumper.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018


All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
HD front shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs)
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Body Colour Fender Flares
Step Bumper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rear Power Sliding Window
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Compass
Floor mats
Mini Overhead Console
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

